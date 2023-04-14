PFG Advisors Invests $187,000 in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGI stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

