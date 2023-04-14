PFG Advisors Invests $220,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.