PFG Advisors Invests $224,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

