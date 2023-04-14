PFG Advisors Invests $227,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ONEOK by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 204,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 102,085 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 87,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

