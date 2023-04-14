PFG Advisors Invests $234,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,163.9% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 65,226 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,547,000.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $51.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

