PFG Advisors Makes New $149,000 Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.46 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 82.63 and a quick ratio of 82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.08%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

