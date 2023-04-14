PFG Advisors Makes New $233,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $422,716,000 after acquiring an additional 632,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,692,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.47 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

