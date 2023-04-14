PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ELS opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.