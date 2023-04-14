PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $180.80 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.