PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,525 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $157.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

