PFG Advisors Sells 1,118 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.