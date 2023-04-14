PFG Advisors Sells 488 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bunge were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,697,000 after purchasing an additional 153,169 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $93.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

