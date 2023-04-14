PFG Advisors Takes $219,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after buying an additional 754,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.62 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

