PFG Advisors Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 67,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.