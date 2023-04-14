PFG Advisors Takes Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STEW opened at $12.59 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end, non-diversified fund with a total return investment goal. The Fund uses a bottom-up, value-driven investment strategy to find stocks of elevated companies that are selling below their estimated intrinsic value in order to meet its objective. Finding investment possibilities that will offer appealing returns over a lengthy holding period is the objective of this procedure.

