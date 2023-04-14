PFG Advisors Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

