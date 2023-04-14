PFG Advisors Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WMB opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

