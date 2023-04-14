PFG Advisors Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

