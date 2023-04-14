Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.