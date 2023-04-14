Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.