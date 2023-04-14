Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

