Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

