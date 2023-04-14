Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.77. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

