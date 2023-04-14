Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.