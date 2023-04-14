Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.48. Redfin shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 472,815 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Redfin Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Redfin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Redfin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Redfin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

