Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of REG opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

