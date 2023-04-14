Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $139.83. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

