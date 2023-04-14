Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 192.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 268,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,577,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on REZI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.95. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.