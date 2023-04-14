Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after buying an additional 1,072,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,307,000 after acquiring an additional 959,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

