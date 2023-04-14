Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIGI opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

