Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,988 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCI opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

