Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,609 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.4 %

BNS stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $70.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

