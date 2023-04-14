Signaturefd LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.