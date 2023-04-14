Signaturefd LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,581.71 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,496.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,417.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

