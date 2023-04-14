Signaturefd LLC Buys 276 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $289.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $289.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

