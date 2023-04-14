Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PANW stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average of $166.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,826.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

