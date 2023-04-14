Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.