Signaturefd LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.66 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.