Signaturefd LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Ferrari by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 1.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.96.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $282.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.71.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

