Signaturefd LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 10,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,143,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,195. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

