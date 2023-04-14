Signaturefd LLC Has $548,000 Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 291.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 196.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 373,911 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $21.40 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

