Signaturefd LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,926,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,946 shares of company stock worth $6,388,258 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

