Signaturefd LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

