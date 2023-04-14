Signaturefd LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $72.95 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

