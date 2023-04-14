Signaturefd LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $80.78.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

