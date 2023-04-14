Signaturefd LLC Has $616,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AJG opened at $199.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.37. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

