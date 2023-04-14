Signaturefd LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Shares of ATVI opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

