Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $240.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

