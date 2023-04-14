Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $108.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

About Simon Property Group



Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

