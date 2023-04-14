Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.62.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

